New residential apartments could be on the cards for Buxton town centre

If approved the proposal would see the conversion of the first, second and third floors of 41a Spring Gardens into 3 no. residential apartments.

The shop front of Cex, at 41 Spring Gardens, would remain unchanged and access to the residential units would be via an existing doorway from the rear car park area.

Applicant Monika O'Neill, from Rugby Property Assets Limited, said in her design and access statement: “Within this application, we are proposing the conversion of the three upper floors of the existing building, which are currently used as office spaces, into three residential apartment units.

Plans to convert empty space above Cex into residential apartments has been submitted to High Peak Borough Council. Pic google

“Each of the proposed units would have two bedrooms, a bath/shower room and open-plan living, kitchen and dining areas.

“Unit 01 at first floor level would also benefit from an office and access to an external terrace area.”

All proposed units would be accessed via an existing stair from ground floor level. This is reached via the rear entrance door which leads to a shared ground floor lobby area. The remainder of the ground floor, fronting onto Spring Gardens, will be retained as a commercial unit.

The staircase between the second and third floors would be reconfigured to maximise the usable space.

There is no proposed private off-road parking associated with the proposal, but Monika says the sustainable location benefits from ample public transport links and amenities.

She said: “The proposals have been developed to utilise the existing layout where possible, whilst minimising alterations in the original elements of the building.

“The removal of original fabric will be minimal and only where this will enhance the internal quality of the spaces and ensure an optimal living environment for occupants, ensuring the continued use and maintenance of the building.”

The building is not listed but is located within a conservation area and Monika added if approved the residential units in the upper floors of Spring Gardens would bring the building into full utilisation and contribute to the town centre's housing stock.

