News you can trust since 1852
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago SNP treasurer Colin Beattie arrested by police
23 minutes ago BAFTA’s ‘Memorable TV Moment Award’ nominations - full list
3 hours ago Bebe Rexha is bringing her groundbreaking tour to the UK
3 hours ago Climate activists to ‘step up’ disruption if ultimatums are not met
4 hours ago BBC confirms Waterloo Road return
5 hours ago Neighbours star dies ‘suddenly and unexpectedly’

New residential apartments could be on the cards for Buxton town centre

Plans to convert empty space above a shop in Buxton’s Spring Gardens into residential units have been submitted to High Peak Borough Council.

By Lucy Ball
Published 18th Apr 2023, 13:26 BST- 2 min read
Updated 18th Apr 2023, 13:26 BST

If approved the proposal would see the conversion of the first, second and third floors of 41a Spring Gardens into 3 no. residential apartments.

The shop front of Cex, at 41 Spring Gardens, would remain unchanged and access to the residential units would be via an existing doorway from the rear car park area.

Applicant Monika O'Neill, from Rugby Property Assets Limited, said in her design and access statement: “Within this application, we are proposing the conversion of the three upper floors of the existing building, which are currently used as office spaces, into three residential apartment units.

Plans to convert empty space above Cex into residential apartments has been submitted to High Peak Borough Council. Pic googlePlans to convert empty space above Cex into residential apartments has been submitted to High Peak Borough Council. Pic google
Plans to convert empty space above Cex into residential apartments has been submitted to High Peak Borough Council. Pic google
Most Popular

“Each of the proposed units would have two bedrooms, a bath/shower room and open-plan living, kitchen and dining areas.

“Unit 01 at first floor level would also benefit from an office and access to an external terrace area.”

All proposed units would be accessed via an existing stair from ground floor level. This is reached via the rear entrance door which leads to a shared ground floor lobby area. The remainder of the ground floor, fronting onto Spring Gardens, will be retained as a commercial unit.

The staircase between the second and third floors would be reconfigured to maximise the usable space.

There is no proposed private off-road parking associated with the proposal, but Monika says the sustainable location benefits from ample public transport links and amenities.

She said: “The proposals have been developed to utilise the existing layout where possible, whilst minimising alterations in the original elements of the building.

“The removal of original fabric will be minimal and only where this will enhance the internal quality of the spaces and ensure an optimal living environment for occupants, ensuring the continued use and maintenance of the building.”

The building is not listed but is located within a conservation area and Monika added if approved the residential units in the upper floors of Spring Gardens would bring the building into full utilisation and contribute to the town centre's housing stock.

"In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together." – Phil Bramley, editor.

Related topics:BuxtonHigh Peak Borough Council