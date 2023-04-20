New President takes chains of office at Buxton Soroptomist International
Following the AGM Dinner, at Hargreaves, Buxton, reitiring President of the Buxton and District group of Soroptomist International Deborah Ward passed on the chain of Office to incoming President Elizabeth Blagbrough.
Deborah had presided over a good many projects, many conducted over Zoom to comply with COVID distancing. members thanked her for her hard work and good humour.
Elizabeth accepted the Presidential role and the year ahead will be full of geat ideas and actions. Soroptimists work locally, nationally and internationally, for the good of women and girls in many roles. In Elizabeth's term of office this will continue.
During Deborah's term , Women's Refuge has been supported regularly, help was given in Tideswell church for their Environmental art display, and goods have been sent to Ukraine.
Founded in 1921, Soroptimist International is a global volunteer movement with a network of around 66,000 club members in 120 countries. Members Our work on grassroots projects that help women and girls achieve their individual and collective potential,