The updated play facilities include accessible play equipment for children and some adult gym based equipment.

Both of these new additions to the park have been funded from the recent Seddon Homes development.

When housebuilders build a new estate, it is often the case they provide some funds known as Section 106 funds which are ring-fenced for parish council spending on improvements to the public realm in the area.

Work has started to install accessible play equipment at Chapel Memorial Park for the first time.

The parish council has been the defendant in litigation over perceived nuisance caused to two nearby households by public activity in the Memorial Park, which the council owns.

Dates are set for further court hearings during 2024.The court case in question was decided on appeal, against the original verdict some months ago, in favour of the complainants.

The court directed that the Parish Council must pay the other side's costs which may be a six-figure amount and this has seen householders see a hike in their council tax.

Peter Leppard clerk for Chapel-en-le-Frith parish council, said: “At first glance, this might seem foolish, given the other financial pressures on the Parish Council, but this Section 106 funding cannot be used towards the latter, as it is instead ringfenced to be spent on Park improvements only.

“The works will improve the children's play equipment to include some accessible equipment for the first time and add some adult-gym equipment around the Park, again for the first time.”