New play equipment installed in Whaley Bridge as Toddbrook Reservoir repairs begin

Mike Glover, Chair of Whaley Bridge Town Council, said he is pleased with the work being carried out by the Canal and River Trust (CRT), which owns and maintains the reservoir.

He said: “When the repair work properly starts the play park will not be able to be used so I’m really pleased the new equipment has already been installed up on the football fields so the youngsters still have a safe space to play."

In the summer of 2019, the dam wall at Toddbrook became damaged following days of heavy rain with Whaley Bridge residents being evacuated over fears it may collapse.

Mike Glover, Whaley Bridge Town Council

Now plans have been approved for a replacement spillway which will be built along with an associated dam to control the release of excess water into the River Goyt. There will also be a new access route and new facilities for Toddbrook sailing club, plus landscaping at the Memorial Park.

This proposal was selected from two options which went out for public consultation in 2020 and approved by High Peak Borough Councillors earlier this year.

The works are expected to cost in the region of £16m and take two years to complete.

The new temporary play park will be on the junior football playing fields until the work is completed and then it will be brought back down to the park.

Mike said: “There is a good communication between the town council and the CRT and we feel work is progressing nicely.

"it is necessary to move the park out of the way and the old play equipment will be fully removed from the park towards the end of May when the works get underway.

"I know some people had concerns about the repair works but I think the CRT have taken the time to address the issues raised and I feel we have a strong plan to provide a reservoir for generations to come.

"When all the works are finished the residents of Whaley Bridge will be left with a much better park and a much better reservoir which even from a visual point of view looks better than having all that concrete there will be a nice grassed area and a new play park for children too which will be great."