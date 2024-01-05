Dark Peak Photo is bringing a new photo festival to the High Peak next month and will be celebrating the Dark Peak area through photography.

Then and Now is the theme of this year's Dark Peak Photo Festival which will be held in the High Peak next month.

Organised by local photographers, its aim is to increase footfall in February and give locals something to look forward to after the Christmas buzz.

Vikki Rutter from the group said: “Dark peak photographers, both amateur and professional are encouraged to submit photos on the theme “now and then” to the open call which will involve their work being placed in the windows of a High Peak High Street to create a window walk during the festival.”

Photographers will not be told where their images are to encourage them to go out and find their photos between February 22 to the 25 to coincide with half term.

Vikki said: “This will encourage families and friends into the businesses of the local area and showcase The local talent of photographers that the dark peak harbours.”

The event will be taking place in Glossop but entrants from all over the world are invited to submit works which have been taken on either a camera or phone.

Vikki said: “With exhibitions from Glossop heritage and “Fallen” by Nicholas Holt featuring photography of some of the many WW2 plane wrecks that lie scattered around the local moors.

“There will als be poignant photographs of the last weeks of Glossopdale School before it closed.

“A talk on landscape photography from the celebrated photographer Paul Hill MBE will be taking place and there will be workshops with Melanie King and Coronation Street Photographer Danielle Baguley.”

“The open call is open to all ages, all types of photographers and it’s free to enter.”

Any images submitted must be in keeping with the Then and Now theme and reflect on the passage of time and participants are free to create new work or revisit past projects.

One artwork by each selected artist will be exhibited.

Artists who get selected will be asked to pay the participation fee of £17.50 in order to help cover festival expenses.