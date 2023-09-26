New mosaic made by those using art as therapy installed in Chapel-en-le-Frith garden
Members of High Peak Community Arts spent 11 weeks working with artist Tracey Cartledge to create two mosaics which were presented to Townend Community Garden and unveiled by deputy mayor Stewart Gardner.
The Townend Community garden coordinator, Mary Craner, said: “We are absolutely delighted with the mosaics, they provide a beautiful additional feature in the garden.
“It was heart-warming to meet with the people who had created them, and show our appreciation.”
The mosaics depict flowers, fruit and vegetables and were made by 30 participants of the Project eARTh group.
The group, now in its 13th year, provides creative experiences for people experiencing mental distress and is funded by the National Lottery Communities Fund, Arts Council England, Derbyshire County Council Public Health, and The Foyle Foundation.
Participants can be referred through their GP, Mental Health Team, Social Prescribing Link Worker, other statutory or voluntary agencies or simply refer themselves.
Speaking about the newly installed mosaics participants said ‘liked being part of a group’, it was ‘lovely and relaxing’, they ‘liked creating something, the company and the
hubbub of the people’; and another said they felt ‘proud of our work’.
Project earth holds weekly groups in New Mills and Buxton.
In the past three year 92 per cent of participants attending for 18 months reported feeling better after a workshop; 59 per cent reported improvements in making connections getting to and 59 per cent reported improvements in confidence and resilience.