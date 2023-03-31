News you can trust since 1852
New Mills youngster taking on three sponsored challenges for eight-year-old classmate diagnosed with cancer

A classmate of Harry Budd – an eight-year-old from New Mills diagnosed with cancer – will be doing three sponsored challenges to raise money.

By Lucy Ball
Published 31st Mar 2023, 10:31 BST- 2 min read
Updated 31st Mar 2023, 10:31 BST
Stanley Gillis is taking on three Manchester United themed biked challenges to raise money for his classmate, Harry Budd, who has been diagnosed with cancer.
Seven-year-old Stanley Gillis knows his friend is unwell and wanted to do something to support the family at this tough time.

The youngsters from Lantern View New Mills has come up with three bicycle challenges which will tie in with Harry’s love of Manchester United.

His mum Tor said: “Stanley is the same class as Harry and on the same football team, they are friends.

Harry Budd
“Stanley gave him a bag of presents when he was first diagnosed but then wanted to do even more so decided to raise money for the family and I couldn’t be more proud.”

Stanley will aim to complete three mountain biking challenges supported by his dad, Scott.

They include biking the distance between Harry’s house and Old Trafford along a suitable, car free, route such as the Monsal Trail for 20 miles.

Completing 42 laps of a pump track to represent the main trophies won by the club. And lastly doing 14 downhills to represent the number of Harry’s favourite player Eriksen.

Tor said: “This is a big ask for little legs and he’s really excited to do it.

“He’s picked something that will be a challenge, because as fun as 14 downhills sound there will also be 14 uphills but he’s so ready to do it and help out Harry.

“He misses him at school and just wants him back in class with him so this is his way of showing he cares.”

Stanley will be completing the challenges in the coming weeks when the weather gets warmer and drier and his dad is off work.

Tor added: “Stanley has a big heart and the fact he came up with these ideas just reinforces everything I already knew about him.”

Harry was diagnosed with bone cancer between Christmas and new year and will need to attend various hospital appointments.

The money raised from Stanley’s challenge will go towards the cost of travel, bills and looking after the family when they are looking after Harry.

To donate to Stanley’s fundraiser visit gofundme.com/f/stanleys-mtb-challenge-for-harry

