New Mills Town Council unveiled a new memorial to the late Queen on Remembrance Day. Photo New Mills Town Council

Following the New Mills Remembrance Parade on Sunday November, 12 a new memorial honouring the late queen was unveiled.

The ceremony took place in the presence of town officials, community leaders, and residents and Councillor Steve Davey, Chair of New Mills Town Council, did the unveiling.

He said: “The memorial stands as a symbol of our respect and admiration for Queen Elizabeth II, who has been a beacon of strength and inspiration.

"The Queen Elizabeth II Memorial is not just a marker in High Lea Park; it's a symbol of our shared history and a nod to the future.”