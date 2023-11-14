New Mills unveil memorial to late Queen
Following the New Mills Remembrance Parade on Sunday November, 12 a new memorial honouring the late queen was unveiled.
The ceremony took place in the presence of town officials, community leaders, and residents and Councillor Steve Davey, Chair of New Mills Town Council, did the unveiling.
Advertisement
Advertisement
He said: “The memorial stands as a symbol of our respect and admiration for Queen Elizabeth II, who has been a beacon of strength and inspiration.
"The Queen Elizabeth II Memorial is not just a marker in High Lea Park; it's a symbol of our shared history and a nod to the future.”
The town council said it is a poignant tribute to the life and legacy of Queen Elizabeth II, who dedicated her life to the service of the United Kingdom and gave the community of New Mills a chance to pay their respects to the late monarch, reflecting on her enduring impact.