New Mills unveil memorial to late Queen

New Mills Town Council unveiled a lasting tribute and memorial to Elizabeth II
By Lucy Ball
Published 14th Nov 2023, 14:33 GMT
Updated 14th Nov 2023, 14:33 GMT
New Mills Town Council unveiled a new memorial to the late Queen on Remembrance Day. Photo New Mills Town Council

Following the New Mills Remembrance Parade on Sunday November, 12 a new memorial honouring the late queen was unveiled.

The ceremony took place in the presence of town officials, community leaders, and residents and Councillor Steve Davey, Chair of New Mills Town Council, did the unveiling.

He said: “The memorial stands as a symbol of our respect and admiration for Queen Elizabeth II, who has been a beacon of strength and inspiration.

"The Queen Elizabeth II Memorial is not just a marker in High Lea Park; it's a symbol of our shared history and a nod to the future.”

The town council said it is a poignant tribute to the life and legacy of Queen Elizabeth II, who dedicated her life to the service of the United Kingdom and gave the community of New Mills a chance to pay their respects to the late monarch, reflecting on her enduring impact.

