Swizzels has increased production to cope with a surge in demand for vegan sweets ready for Veganuary 2024.

Now an annual fixture, Veganuary has seen increasing numbers of Brits sign up each year since its launch 10 years ago, with nearly 1 million people predicted to take part in January 2024.

To keep up with demand production of Refreshers, Love Hearts and Drumsticks - all of which are vegan sweets - has increased at the New Mill based factory.

Furthermore, after adding the vegan food label to its popular Scrumptious Sweets, Curious Choos, and Luscious Lollies 18 months ago, the sweet maker saw a 19 per cent jump in sales of its vegan Variety Range showing the growing popularity of vegan treats.

Sarah-Louise Heslop, marketing manager at Swizzels, said: “For many people, Veganuary is an exciting month giving them the opportunity to try vegan

alternatives they wouldn’t normally go for, which is why we’re proud to have an extensive vegan range sure to satisfy a sweet tooth.

“Now in its fifth year, our vegan campaign ‘All These, All Vegan, All Year’celebrates all things vegan and encourages sweet lovers to opt for a vegan treat all year round, not just during Veganuary.

“Our extensive vegan range is on shelves now, and is sure to satisfy sweet lovers’ desire for moreish vegan treats at whatever time of year they like. Some vegan products can come with a price premium, but we’re proud to provide affordable treats with something in the range for everyone.”

The company has been adding more to the range over the past decade but says it has witnessed a dramatic surge in demand since Covid-19 – a trend backed up by a recent Mintel study that revealed 25 per cent of young people aged 21-30 say that the pandemic made a vegan diet more appealing.

The sweet makers said It has always been a Swizzels tradition to be ahead of the curve with its array of vegan products before vegan movements became a hit.