New Mills School is welcoming visitors as part of the National Garden Scheme on Saturday July, 8 and Sunday July, 9. Pic submitted

On Saturday July, 8 and Sunday July, 9 between 2pm and 5pm the school on Church Lane will be open for visitors.

Tracy Reid, publicity manager for the National Garden Scheme, Derbyshire, said: “Discover the themed gardens including vegetable and cutting garden, African Keyhole Garden and wildlife garden. The pupils from the school are very involved in the garden and plant propagation, some of which will be available to buy.”

The National Garden Scheme gives visitors unique access to over 3,500 exceptional private gardens in England, Wales, Northern Ireland and the Channel Islands, and raises impressive amounts of money for some of the UK’s best-loved nursing and health charities through admissions, teas and cake.

Tracy said: “Thanks to the generosity of garden owners, volunteers and visitors we have donated more than £67 million to our beneficiary charities, and in 2022 made donations of £3.11 million.

"We are now the most significant charitable funder of nursing in the UK and our beneficiaries include Macmillan Cancer Support, Marie Curie, Hospice UK and The Queen’s Nursing Institute.”The National Garden Scheme doesn’t just open beautiful gardens for charity – we are passionate about the physical and mental health benefits of gardens too.

“We fund projects which promote gardens and gardening as therapy, and in 2017, we launched our annual Gardens and Health Week to raise awareness of the topic.”

At New Mills School there will be refreshments for sale and will be served in the oldest Grade II listed part of the school.