New Mills resident calls for action over noise from factory

Rachel McElroy says her life has been ruined by the noise coming from the factory for the last four years and is calling on the business to do more to look after nearby residents.

The 46-year-old from Oak Bank in Newtown said: “I noticed this high-pitched noise and whirr coming from the Swizzels factory in about 2018.

“I’ve lived here for over a decade and it is a new noise I’m hearing but it’s constant all through the night. I can’t sleep because of it.”

Resident Rachel McElroy who is complaining about the noise from the Swizzels factory at New Mills

Rachel says a representative from Cheshire East Council visited her home in March 2020 and she was told to just use a white noise machine and close her windows.

Now after the lockdowns she says she has had another two years of sleepless nights and wants the issue addressed.

She said: “Something needs to be done as it’s impacting my quality of life and my mental health.

“With Covid the government were advising us to keep windows open so it felt like I was getting no rest.

“There was no option to sleep in a different room as my children are in the other bedroom.”

She says she has taken her complaint to the factory itself only to be told there would be no engineer to come out and visit her.

“They have enough staff to operate 24/7 but not to come and make sure their neighbours are okay,” Rachel added.

“It’s not right. It’s noise pollution and it needs to be stopped.

“I am thinking of starting a petition and seeing how many others are feeling the same because it really is so loud all night long.

“Swizzels do great things for the community and their sweets are great but I just need them to act and take responsibility for their factory.”

Jeremy Dee, managing director of Swizzels Matlow, said: “We are very sorry to hear about these concerns. As the largest employer in the area, we take our responsibilities to the local community very seriously.

“It is important that we coexist in harmony with our neighbours so we will investigate this issue and do all we can to identify and rectify the matter.”