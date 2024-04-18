New Mills pupil climbs Snowdon in icy conditions to raise money for his leaver’s trip
George Pownall has never climbed a mountain before but decided to join his dad and uncle all the while raising funds for his school.
His mum, Jodie Pownall said: “I’m so proud of him, I kept thinking he would back out at the last minute but he didn’t and when I got the pictures of him at the summit it made me cry.”
The Year 6 class at Newtown Primary are told they can have a leavers trip but they have to raise funds and then see what that money will cover.
Jodie said: “It’s a great way of giving the children ownership of a project.
“Last year the Year 6 class raised more than £900 and they went glamping and to the chill factore in Manchester.
“The more they raise the bigger treat they can have at the end of the year.
“The headteacher is brilliant and I think this is brilliant way to fundraise.”
George’s uncle has converted to Islam and tries to do a big challenge every Ramadan.
George decided he wanted to climb Snowdon with his dad and uncle.
Jodie said: “He wasn’t fasting and found it tough but was in awe of those who were doing the challenge without eating or drinking.
“He did 32,000 which he said was the most steps he’d ever done in his life.”The climb, which was done during the Easter holidays for George, was an icy and snowy day.
Jodie said: “I was on pins thinking he might not make it to the top but he did and it will be an experience he will never forget and he has raised so much money for his school.
“He only thought he would raise £100 but he smashed that and given the school’s fundraising pot a huge boost.
“I’m so proud of him and I want him to be proud of what he has done as it is such an achievement especially at such a young age.”