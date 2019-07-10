New Mills parties for the world at festival

Environmentally-minded music lovers descended on New Mills for the One World Festival - celebrating peace and sustainability.

The event gives party-goers the opportunity to meet campaigners, community groups and other not-for-profit organisations for a fairer, more sustainable world.

Revellers were entertained by live music from Denton rock-indie band Not Ned, The Retrosettes, Tony Maloney and The Lonely Ponies, Gally Canters, Zerene and solo artist Gemma Moss.

However the over-arching theme of the event asked how a town like New Mills could contribute to a more positive future for our climate.

Attempting to answer this difficult question were a number of stalls manned by local charities and organisations providing information and activities.

There was also a conversation tent which children from local schools opened on the topic of school strikes - sharing their experiences and expertise with host Karen Webber from Marple Equality Party and representatives from Manchester Greenpeace.

High Peak’s own Bubbleman provided children’s entertainment alongside an arts corner and plenty of stalls.

To find out more visit oneworldfestival.org.