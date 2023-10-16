A group of friends hope to change the way people shop and think about clothes as New Mills Fashion Week returns.

The ladies behind New Mills Fashion Week taking their message of sustainability to the Vivienne Westwood mural in Glossop. Photo submitted

New Mills Fashion Week was created during lockdown by a group of women in High Peak town who love clothes but were concerned about the impact of fast fashion on the environment and on the lives of those involved in the industry.

Last year they ran a successful series of in person events and now have brought a bigger and better fashion week to the town once more.

Sue said: “We know climate change is a big issue but sometimes it seems like too big of an issue to solve.

A display for New Mills Fashion Week in Rubies Rags shop window. Photo submitted

“So we are showing people the small changes they can do to make a difference and how it can be fun and enjoyable too.”

Fashion week kicked off on Saturday October, 14 witha clothes swap at Millers Refillers where people paid just a £1 for a new item of clothing.

Tonight at New Mills Volunteer Centre at 7.30pm there will be a talk from Dr Claudia Henninger and Songyi Yan from Manchester University focusing on what is understood by upcycling, report on their research into upcycling of garments and discuss upcycling as an art form.

On Tuesday October, 17 also at the volunteers centre a workshop on upcycling hats will be taking place.

The week will finish with a pop-up fashion show on Wednesday, October, 18 for Hayfield Women’s Institute which showcases upcycled garments and explores issues around sustainability in the clothes industry.

Sue said: “Clothes need cotton, cotton needs to be grown and that requires water and sometimes pesticides and fertilisers.

“Then it is made in a factory where the workers may not have the best rights.

“There is so much wrong with fast fashion as a whole and we are trying to combat that.