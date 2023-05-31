Schools, nurseries, businesses, and local groups are all gearing up to join in the fun - some will be marching in the parade while others are decorating their homes and shop fronts.

Event manager Zena Aris-Sutton said “It’s a great community event when the town comes alive with activity, so don't forget to dress up in your best mermaid or pirate costume – there is even a contest for the most creative outfit. Mark your calendars for this exciting event that promises to be a splashing good time.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

After the parade, the fun will continue on the field with the fair which will feature FastTrack dodgems, Miami trip, sizzler twist, flying jet ride, trampolines, Disney carousel, cups & saucers, super slide, monster trucks and bungee trampolines.

Everything you need to know about New Mills Carnival from road closures to procession times, photo from last year's parade. Pic Jason Chadwick

Zena said: “There will also be fairground game stalls, an ice cream van, fairground food as well as live music, a climbing wall, circus academy, jugglers, and plenty of market stalls and the largest food court area we’ve ever had.”

Visit New Mills, which is organising the event, have expressed their gratitude to everyone who has put in many hours this year to organise the carnival, including all the companies who contributed by sponsoring the event.

A particular thank you goes out to New Mills Town Council for the use of the recreation field, High Peak Borough Council and to County Councillor Anne Clarke for her assistance.

Advertisement

Motorists are being warned that several roads in the centre of New Mills will be closed for almost two hours to allow the parade to happen.

Advertisement

From midday to 1.45pm Meal Street, High Street, Market Street from junction with Hall Street, Union Road, Albion Road from the Junction of Union Road to the Junction of Hibbert Street will all be closed.