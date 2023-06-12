New Mills Carnival 2023: 11 photos show families enjoying fun in the sun as crowds flocked event
The sun shone down on New Mills Carnival and hundreds of people turned out for a day of fun.
A spokesperson for New Mills Carnival said: “Every one of us on the New Mills Carnival team would like to say a big thank you to every one of you.
“This is a volunteer run event that thrives on the love you all show us by decorating your homes and businesses, by putting huge effort into the parade, by attending the show and cheering on the parade and the shows in the arena, by enjoying the fairground rides and being generally excellent.”
We took some great pictures on the day, do you recognise anyone?
Page 1 of 3