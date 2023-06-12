News you can trust since 1852
New Mills Carnival Parade, St George's Primary. Pic Jason ChadwickNew Mills Carnival Parade, St George's Primary. Pic Jason Chadwick
New Mills Carnival Parade, St George's Primary. Pic Jason Chadwick

New Mills Carnival 2023: 11 photos show families enjoying fun in the sun as crowds flocked event

The sun shone down on New Mills Carnival and hundreds of people turned out for a day of fun.
By Lucy Ball
Published 12th Jun 2023, 14:11 BST
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 14:11 BST

A spokesperson for New Mills Carnival said: “Every one of us on the New Mills Carnival team would like to say a big thank you to every one of you.

“This is a volunteer run event that thrives on the love you all show us by decorating your homes and businesses, by putting huge effort into the parade, by attending the show and cheering on the parade and the shows in the arena, by enjoying the fairground rides and being generally excellent.”

We took some great pictures on the day, do you recognise anyone?

New Mills Carnival Parade, the Scouts. Pic Jason Chadwick

1. Carrying the standard

New Mills Carnival Parade, the Scouts. Pic Jason Chadwick Photo: jason chadwick

New Mills Carnival Parade theme was under the sea and Squidward and a shark made the journey for carnival day. Pic Jason Chadwick

2. Leaving the waters

New Mills Carnival Parade theme was under the sea and Squidward and a shark made the journey for carnival day. Pic Jason Chadwick Photo: jason chadwick

The Billerettes at New Mills Carnival. Pic Jason Chadwick

3. The most famous orange outfits in all of the High Peak

The Billerettes at New Mills Carnival. Pic Jason Chadwick Photo: jason chadwick

St Georges Primary taking part in New Mills Carnival procession. Pic Jason Chadwick

4. Mermaids and a footballer

St Georges Primary taking part in New Mills Carnival procession. Pic Jason Chadwick Photo: jason chadwick

