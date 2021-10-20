New Mills and District Railway Modellers exhibition hailed a success

The exhibition was the first event put on by the group since the pandemic and it proved a popular one.

Chairman Bob Howorth, said: "It was a most successful day in so many different ways.

"The club was able to display their layouts for the first time in over 20 months and the event was attended by so many local people, young and old and families.”

The show at St George’s Parish Hall was attended by over 150 adults as well as over 50 accompanied children from across the High Peak.

All eleven layouts of various gauges and sizes were club member's own layouts with trade support provided by SMTF of Brookside Garden Centre.

Bob said: “It was particularly pleasing to see young children enjoying themselves and getting fun from model railways.”

More than £200 was raised at the event as well as proceeds from the church refreshments and all money will go towards repairs to the hall.

The group’s annual show will be taking place next year in February at Chapel-en-le-Frith Leisure Centre.

1. Exhibition John Tait was exhibiting O gauger rolling stock Photo: jason chadwick Photo Sales

2. Exhibition Founder member Stuart Broome with his wooden model of a Stanier Pacific Photo: jason chadwick Photo Sales

3. Exhibition Close up detail from Tony Barratt's Japanese themed layout Photo: jason chadwick Photo Sales

4. Exhibition Tony Barratt's new Japanese themed layout was a lockdown project Photo: jason chadwick Photo Sales