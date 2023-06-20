News you can trust since 1852
New Mills amateur dramatics group puts on shows this weekend

An amateur dramatics group in the High Peak will take audiences on a journey to a working class pub and a story of love and loss.
By Lucy Ball
Published 20th Jun 2023, 13:20 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Jun 2023, 13:20 BST
A technical run through of Two by The Martyr's Players. Pic submittedA technical run through of Two by The Martyr's Players. Pic submitted
A technical run through of Two by The Martyr's Players. Pic submitted

The Martyr’s Players will be performing ‘Two’ by Jim Cartwright.

The first show will be on Thursday June, 22 at St George’s Parish Hall, New Mills.

Followed by shows on Friday 23 and Saturday 24.

Leon Shufflebotham from the group said: “Behind the bar of their northern pub, the landlord and landlady welcome their regulars.

“Lending an ear for stories of celebration, of loss, of love and of despair, the bickering couple work together to keep the locals in high spirits.“As a lost boy turns up on their doorstep looking for his dad, the couple must for the first time in years, talk to each other.”

The play is being performed by two actors taking on all 14 characters in this poignant black comedy.

Tickets £10, doors at 7pm for a 7.30pm start, tickets are available from ticketsource.co.uk/themartyrsplayers

