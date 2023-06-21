The Inner Wheel of Buxton are looking for new members. Pic submited

The Inner Wheel of Buxton is a female-led community organisation which is looking for members to help continue its good work both here and overseas.

Mary Davies, joint president of the Inner Wheel Club of Buxton, said: “It is now time for us to bang the Inner Wheel drum louder because people still do not seem to have heard of us even after 93 years.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Formed in 1930 the Inner Wheel Club of Buxton has been sharing friendship, supporting our community and raising funds for local, regional and international charities.

Mary said: “Since September 2022 alone our club of 24 ladies has given financial help to the Residents of Fairfield Association, Good News Family Care, Versus Arthritis, Air Ambulance, Book Bus in Nigeria, Disaster Emergency Committee for the Pakistan flood disaster, Ukraine, the Turkey and Syria Earthquake disaster, Mercy Ships and Christmas treats for local families."But Mary says the group is not just about raising funds.

She said: “We have talks and social outings, some members knit, others bake, and some of us enjoy meeting up once a month for a good chat over a cuppa.

"Members give personal service in so many different ways to so many different people whilst forging friendships and enjoying a laugh.

“We need new members to keep the wheel turning!”

Advertisement

The group meets on the first Thursday of the month except for August.

Advertisement