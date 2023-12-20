A new lifesaving bleed kit has been installed at a busy Buxton pub thanks to fundraising from a Buxton group.

PC Lora Holdgate receives a Public Access Bleed Control Kit from Inner Wheel Club of Buxton Joint Presidents Lynda Wright and Mary Davies (left) for the Queen's Head pub.

The Inner Wheel Club of Buxton donated the new bleed kit to The Queen’s Head..

PC Lora Holdgate, Derbyshire Constabulary's licensing officer in charge of kit distribution throughout Derbyshire, said: "In the event of an incident leading to a catastrophic bleed, every second is vital so these kits really could make all the difference to our communities."

The bleed kits are a tribute to Daniel Baird, a 26-year-old who was fatally stabbed while out in Birmingham.

Since his death his mother Lynn has campaigned for public access bleed control kits to provide emergency help for any major bleed trauma and one was developed by West Midlands Ambulance Service, leading consultants from the Trauma Network and the Daniel Baird Foundation.

The bleed kit was hundreds of pounds and the money was raised through the charity work of the Inner Wheel.

Last month the Inner Wheel held a coffee morning and raised £800 for the Thomas Theyer Foundation.

Mary Davies, joint president of the Inner Wheel Club of Buxton, said: “The Inner Wheel Club of Buxton is a friendly group of women who raise money for charities and meet for talks and social activities.”

They recently supported Buxton Rotary Club at the Andrew Heywood Memorial Windgather Fell Race, by providing refreshments for the 118 runners