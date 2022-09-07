New image released in search for missing man believed to be in Buxton

Jai Williams was reported missing to police in Suffolk on Tuesday August 30.

But the 26-year-old is believed to have been in Buxton town centre on Monday.

Jai Williams is believed to have been in Buxton on Monday

He had been wearing a white shirt with black or grey trousers and black shoes.

Anyone who has seen Jai, or has any information on his whereabouts, is asked to contact police by dialling 999 with the reference 100 of September 4.