Incredible Edible New Mills has a new home at St George's Parish field. Pic submitted

The Incredible Edible New Mills group has teamed up with St George’s Church and will now be based on the parish field.

Last year, it had to leave its previous location in the garden of Goyt Valley House when the residential home closed.

Sue Rodrigues, project co-ordinator, said: “The Family Gardening Project will be open to all ages and encourages and enables its participants, especially new gardeners, to grow vegetables, fruit and herbs, plus pollinator friendly flowers.”

The group will be Breaking the Turf to create three new growing beds at the Parish Field, Church Road on Saturday March, 4.

The gardeners have also received a £2,500 grant from the Royal Horticultural Society’s Sustainable Futures Grant scheme, to spread the knowledge and benefits of community gardening.

It is hoped that the project at St George’s will attract new participants into Incredible Edible New Mills and increase its ability to showcase its projects.

Sue thanked both St George’s Parochial Church Council for its permission to use the parish field and the Royal Horticultural Society for this new development funding.

She also hopes new volunteers with administration skills and ability to increase the group’s social media presence will consider joining the team so Incredible Edible New Mills can become a sustainable group as well as work towards food sustainability.

Future sessions will be held on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month to cultivate the beds.