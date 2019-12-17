New High Peak MP vows to work around the clock for constituents

New High Peak MP Robert Largan says he will work around the clock to repay the trust voters have put in him.

In last week’s election, Mr Largan polled 590 more votes than Labour’s Ruth George, who had held the seat since 2017.

He said: “Thank you to the people of High Peak for electing me - I am very aware that this result was incredibly close and that many people only lent me their vote to get Brexit done or to stop Jeremy Corbyn.

“I've lost count of the number of people who told me I was the first Conservative they have ever voted for and I am determined to work round the clock to repay the trust people have put in me.

"Whoever you voted for on Thursday, I promise I will work hard to represent you all. Throughout the campaign, I repeatedly said I am an independent-minded moderate and that's the approach I will take to being your local MP, always putting the High Peak ahead of party politics.

“There is no hiding the fact that the last few years in politics have been deeply divisive. We all need to work hard to reunite the country and bring people together again."

His first advice surgeries will be held on Saturday 21 December across the constituency as part of ‘the new MP’s campaign commitment to hold weekly surgeries, open to all residents’.

A surgery will be held at Fairfield Community Centre, Buxton, from 10am to 11am, followed by a second at Hadfield Hall in Hadfield between 11.45am and 12.45pm.

Residents with a specific issue are reminded to bring all the relevant paperwork, and for this weekend’s surgeries, no appointment is necessary.

Mr Largan added: “I am still in the process of hiring staff and setting up an office but I am determined to hit the ground running.

“I campaigned promising to be an open and accessible local MP and that’s exactly what I will be. I look forward to meeting residents on Saturday and getting stuck in to working to make the High Peak even better.”