Sean Sutton will oversee the classic British cuisine with international flair that is served at The Dining Room in the Buxton Crescent Hotel in the heart of the town.

After training at Macclesfield College, Sean began his career at Alderley Edge Hotel in Cheshire for an impressive 14 years, training under celebrated chef Chris Holland and working his way up to head chef. Sean then worked for five years as regional executive chef for the Abode Hotels Group, between Manchester and Chester, before becoming head chef at Buxton Crescent Hotel.

Sean said: “I am excited to join the team at Buxton Crescent Hotel in the Peak District, where we have our pick of fantastic ingredients and great producers. I’m planning to bring my creative flair and eye to detail to our menus and to create a real destination for food lovers.”

Dishes from the current menu that Sean is keen for diners to try include: Oak Smoked Venison Carpaccio, picked blackberry, candied hazelnut, parsnip crisps; Milk Poached Skrei Cod, roasted cauliflower purée, almond foam; Loin of Herdwick mutton, hotpot potato, pickled red cabbage; Truffled Wild Mushroom Risotto, tempura golden Enoki, tarragon oil; Rum Poached Pineapple, coconut sorbet, kaffir lime, coriander; Forced Grown Yorkshire Rhubarb Terrine, Grasmere ginger bread, frozen custard.

Lewis Howe, director of sales for Buxton Crescent Hotel, said: “We’re thrilled to welcome Sean to head up our kitchen, where he’ll bring his wealth of experience. We’re looking forward to a new direction in our menus, but with a focus on staying true to our heritage and offering local, seasonal dishes with Sean’s finesse.”