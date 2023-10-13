New equipment now being installed at two play areas

Work is taking place this week to install new play equipment – including items accessible to everyone – at two High Peak play areas.

In Harpur Hill, a new set of swings, including a basket swing, and a mini-roundabout is being provided at the well-used site next to the primary school.

And, following feedback from the local community, a new accessible flush Carousel roundabout is being installed together with an additional springy see-saw at the recently upgraded play area in Simmondley.

The work at both play areas is due to be finished in the next week or so – and in good time for the school holiday break at the end of the month.

The play area in Harpur Hill

Councillor Damien Greenhalgh, Deputy Leader of the Council and Executive Councillor for Regeneration, Tourism and Leisure, said: “Investing in the quality amenities that enable all our communities to move more every day and enjoy spending time outdoors is a priority for the Council.

“Equally important to us is providing facilities that meet community needs so I’m delighted that the new equipment being installed this week at both of these play areas follows comments and feedback we’ve had from local people.

“It’s especially pleasing that accessible play items are being provided at both Harpur Hill and Simmondley – it’s our ambition to have more inclusive items like this in our parks and play areas as we implement our Parks Strategy and development plans.

“With work at both locations set to be finished soon, it won’t be long until families and the local community will be able to enjoy these enhanced facilities.”

The work at Simmondley is phase two of the project which saw £55,000 invested in new play equipment at the site in the Spring. Plans for improvements to the frontage of the park to improve access into the play area are also being drawn up.