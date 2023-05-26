Councillor Damien Greenhalgh, deputy leader and executive councillor for regeneration, tourism and leisure, said: "I'm delighted work has started at the Jodrell Road site.“The local community were involved in making decisions about this project and they can look forward to new play equipment being in place in just a few weeks - and in good time for the longer, warmer days to come.”During the consultation process of the Toddbrook repairs the public said the park, which was previously in the Memorial Park adjacent to the dam, needed to be moved going forward.Councillor Greenhalgh said: “New play areas such as this are so important to us and we worked co-operatively with the people who will use these amenities to make sure what's provided meets local requirements.“The council is committed to investing in and improving play areas, parks and open spaces via its dedicated development funding and a new Parks Strategy.”High Peak Borough Council appointed specialist Kopman to carry out the work.The existing play equipment, from Memorial Park, has been removed and new facilities installed.Councillor Greenhalgh added: “I look forward to seeing people making full use of this new play area for many years to come."