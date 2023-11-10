A canal boating company has launched a new electric boat in the High Peak in a bid to tackle carbon emissions while still giving people a fun day out.

ABC Boat Hire, which is based at New Mills Marina, has added electric boat Field Day to its fleet.

Haley Hadley, ABC Leisure Group’s Marketing and Sales Director, said: “One of the most important aspects of Britain’s beautiful network of inland waterways is the

biodiversity they support, and the wildlife that you can see is one of the things that makes holidays and days out on the canals so appealing.

Susie Torkington from New Mills Marina is one of the team that will be running the day hire. Photo Jason Chadwick

“We are committed to reducing the carbon footprint of our holidays and ‘Field Day’ is the third of nine electric day boats to be added to our fleet over the next 18 months.

“The boat uses products from our Onboard Energy Direct off-grid energy range, including lithium batteries and a Beta Marine 10Kw motor engine.

“Electric engines are very quiet so day boaters can hear more of the sounds of the countryside and woodlands surrounding them.”

The 36ft narrowboat accommodates up to ten people and 2023 day hire prices start at

The boat's galley area. Photo Jason Chadwick

£99.

The boat has a toilet, indoor and outdoor seating and a kitchen area with induction hob, sink and microwave.

So day boaters pack a picnic afloat, or stop off at a canalside pub for lunch.

Popular day boat destinations on the Peak Forest Canal from New Mills include: cruising to Whaley Bridge and back, enjoying spectacular views across Goyt Valley and

Robert Largan MP launches the day trip service by pouring Champagne over the boat's bow. Photo Jason Chadwick

Kinder Scout.

The route passes close by to the Crossings pub along the way, and there’s a choice of places to eat and drink at Whaley Bridge.

High Peak MP was at the launch and added: “The Peak Forest Canal makes an important contribution to the local economy, generating tourism, boating business and jobs.

“Nationally there are now more boats on Britain’s canal network than

Dave Taylor from ABC who designed the boat and took the guests on the demonstration trip. Photo Jason Chadwick

during the Industrial Revolution, including over 1,000 boats for holiday and day hire.

“I was delighted to be invited to see this exciting new electrically powered boat that will be available for people to hire here on the Peak Forest Canal, for both local people and visitors to the area.”