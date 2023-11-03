New community space opens in Buxton’s Spring Gardens
and live on Freeview channel 276
High Peak Borough Council, which owns the Buxton shopping centre, has transformed the former Track and Trail shop into The Space. Councillor Damien Greenhalgh, Deputy Leader and Executive Councillor for Regeneration, Tourism and Leisure, said: “We want our high streets and town centres to thrive and attracting new and diverse uses is the way to do that.
“Encouraging community groups and small businesses to occupy units like The Space on a short term, temporary basis will keep our high streets vibrant as well as providing welcome opportunities for individuals and groups that might not otherwise be able to be on the high street.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“This is a fantastic opportunity for hosting exhibitions and for small businesses and social enterprises to try out their ideas. I’m excited to see who comes forward to take up this offer – and to seeing The Space used as a showcase for what’s possible.”
Revitalising Buxton is one the key priorities for High Peak Borough Council – and finding new, innovative and diverse uses for vacant shop units is one of the ways of doing just that.
Council Leader, Councillor Anthony Mckeown, said: “Town centres are changing, and we need to ensure our plans respond to those changes so that our high streets continue to be places for people to live, work and play. We’re currently working to refine the proposals for revitalising Buxton before bringing proposals back to the public for their views.”
Work to revitalise the town, and to celebrate its heritage and culture, is already taking place. The projects to restore historic shopfronts at Fitzgerald’s and Ponden Homes are now complete and the missing Grade II* listed urn on the Slopes has now been reinstated. The cultural consortium is delivering a programme of social and cultural events to attract locals and visitors.
Advertisement
The Space available for rent and anyone interested in using it can scan the QR code on the poster in the window, and there is more information on the council’s website at https://www.highpeak.gov.uk/.