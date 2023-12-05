New community defibrillator in Chapel

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Local residents Susan Fridlington, Samantha Sellars and Fiona and Brian Ashton set up a fund hoping to raise enough to buy and install a defibrillator on their estate in Chapel-en-le-Frith.

The residents got on board and the money was raised within a matter of weeks.

"We were thrilled that our neighbours backed the idea and the money was raised quickly" said Sam.

The defibrillator was supported by Fiona and Brian, using donations raised in memory of Chapel resident Brian Ashton (senior).

"There was a generous donation from local company 'Kinders Engineering Ltd' that we are very grateful for" said Susan who went on to explain that the defibrillator is also dedicated to her late friend and neighbour Peter Workman.

"We're proud that as a team we've achieved this and even managed to arrange for an awareness session, inviting neighbours to refresh their knowledge of CPR and demonstrated how the defib works, the space for this was kindly donated to us by Pug and Pudding and installation of defib by Mark Cutts".

The organisers are also ensuring that the defib is registered online so is available for anyone locally that may need it. The amount of defibrillators available in Chapel-en-le-Frith is growing constantly and can only be good news.