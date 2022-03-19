New community clothing bank set up to help struggling High Peak families

The Buxton Community Clothes Bank was launched in mid February by founders Zoe Bradley and Ruth Eyre in response to the rising cost of living and the pair’s desire to help those who may be struggling.

Zoe, from Buxton, has used food banks in the past but says there is little to help people who are struggling to buy clothes and said she wanted to do something to address this need.

The 34-year-old said: “I had a degree, I was working as a nurse and I thought I was doing okay financially. Then I lost my job through health problems and all of a sudden there was no money coming in and we were struggling and I just couldn’t make ends meet.

“I have three children and I just couldn’t manage.”

Zoe said she used the High Peak Foodbank a couple of times, getting bundles of food to keep her and her family going.

“I was embarrassed and felt like I’d let my children down but no one asks to be in that situation and the food bank were brilliant with me but it made me realise it’s not just food people need but clothes too.

“When my partner needed new work trousers he was told he would have to pay for them himself as his company only provided tops, and that was £60 so we then had to scramble to find the money which then impacted on us for the rest of the month.”

There is already a baby bank in Buxton which offers clothing and baby goods to expectant mothers through to three years but nothing for older children, teens or adults.

Ruth had hoped to have the clothing bank up and running by May but since they started promoting the good cause on Facebook, and despite not having premises, they have already helped two people including providing a free set of interview clothes for one young man, so they are now open and ready to help.

Zoe said: “We know how tough it is to get a job but it’s actually quite expensive too.

“You need smart clothes, money to get to the interview and then if you do get the job you have to work a month in hand with no money coming in as benefits have stopped and people are struggling.

“It’s such a sad state the country is in that there needs to be food banks and now sadly clothing banks to help people but I’m so amazed by the community spirit in Buxton as people have rallied round and have already started donating clothes.”

The Buxton Community Clothes Bank is currently in need of men’s clothes along with interview outfits, school uniforms, women’s clothing, children’s clothes for youngsters aged over three and outdoor work wear.

The clothes bank is trying to prepare for April when the cost of living crisis is set to deepen even further as energy prices, council tax and national insurance contributions will all rise.

“It’s a race against time now,” said Zoe. “We need to make sure we are ready as the rising cost of bills will hit everyone hard and people will struggle.

“Children don’t stop growing and then it will be summer soon and last year’s clothes won’t fit them and people will need to buy more but sadly won’t be able to afford as they still need to put food on the table.

“So we are here to help. We are judgement free and want to make this as easy for people as possible to get help. We will be working with the schools and food bank as well as the job centre and social workers taking referrals although you can refer yourself.

“I know giving away clothes can be a tricky business as they could end up on selling sites but I’m trusting the people of Buxton and High Peak to not do that. We’re not in this to make any money – only to help and I really don’t think people will take advantage of us like that.”

The clothing bank is looking for volunteers and premises, as currently all the donations are in Ruth’s house but they need a more suitable permanent home going forward.

Zoe added: “I understand not everyone can donate, and that’s okay we know times are tough, but if you have a couple of hours to spare we’d love to hear from you as we need help sorting and steaming the clothes ready to be bundled up and sent out.”

A meet-up is planned on Saturday, March 26 from 11am onwards at The Source Cafe, Terrace Road, Buxton.

This is for anyone interested in volunteering with the clothing bank, or care agencies or services wanting to know more about how the group will run and how everyone can work together for the better of the community.

For more information about the group visit the Facebook page www.facebook.com/BuxtoncommunityclothesBank.

Anyone who would like to donate items of clothing should contact the group via Facebook.