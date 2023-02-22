Students from Burbage, Buxton Juniors, Fairfield and Harpur Hill schools sang their first performance of a new collaborative choir.

The Big Sing was organised by Peak District Music Centres and, after rehearsing at their respective schools, almost 200 children came together at St John’s Church for a show for parents and carers.

Vicky Giliker, Headteacher of Harpur Hill Primary School, said: “This was a wonderful opportunity for pupils to sing with other children from across the town and to wow an audience.”

St John's Church, Buxton where the schools sang as a one choir

David Brindley says the children gave a stirring performance of I See the Light; Shotgun and Power in Me - led by the Music Centres’ director of music, Gavin Usher.

The Big Sing served as a launch pad for a new Young Singers Choir for children aged 8 - 12, which will meet weekly in term time, starting on Wednesday 1 March at 4.15pm at St Thomas More School.

For Gavin, who has worked extensively as a music director including with the award-winning Barnsley Youth Choirs and founding his own musical theatre company based in Sheffield, says singing is about far more than just the music.

He added: “It also makes a vital contribution to children’s physical wellbeing and mental health.”