Buxton FC’s former chairman has written a new book which delves into the rich and wonderful history of The Bucks.

Tony Tomliunson with his book on Buxton FC's post war exploits. Photo Jason Chadwick

Tony Tomlinson, who was at the helm of Buxton FC for 11 and a half years, has put his ‘heart and soul’ into his new book From Wartime to the N.P.L A History of Buxton Football 1939- 1973.

He said: “Buxton FC is in my blood and in my heart.

“I’ve been a lifelong supporter of the club since I was a young boy living in Peak Forest.”

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Buxton Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tony Tomliunson with his book on Buxton FC's post war exploits. Photo Jason Chadwick

Advertisement

Advertisement

Over the years he has been researching the history, collecting photographs and memorabilia and interviewing former players.

He said: “This book is the end product of years and years of work.

“During lockdown I decided it was time to bring all my years of research together and write the book and I’ve really enjoyed it - it kept me good and out of mischief.”

His book is packed with match stats and over 100 photos and newspaper cuttings.

Tony Tomliunson with his book on Buxton FC's post war exploits. Photo Jason Chadwick

Advertisement

He said: “This is the story of a truly formative period in the 146-year’s history of one of Derbyshire’s leading clubs.

Advertisement

“The 368 pages covers the highs and lows of more than three decades in the Cheshire League, which was then arguably the north’s leading non-league competition.”

Tony was on the former club committee then later a director, being chairman from November 2001 for 11 1/2 years and is still vice-chair and programme editor.

He may live in West Yorkshire now but comes over for match days and writes match reports for both Buxton FC and the Buxton Advertiser.

The book is out now and has been well received.

Advertisement

He said: “I’ve put my heart and soul into this book and it’s so nice to see people want to read it.

“People have been queuing up to get the book before the match which is great.

Advertisement

“I think for people who love their club it’s nice to learn about the origins of the team they support.

“I’ve really delved into the history of Buxton FC and I think it makes an interesting read.”