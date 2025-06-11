New book shares history of WW1 Canadian soldier in Buxton

A new local history book, written by a son and published by his father, shines a light on Buxton as a base for a Canadian military hospital during the First World War.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Maple Leaves in Buxton is by David Roberts, who grew up in Buxton but now lives in Milan.

His dad, Alan Roberts, published the book and told the Buxton Advertiser all about it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “This is a book which tells the story of those who came to Buxton, wounded, ill and injured.

Maple Leaves in Buxton tells the history of the WW1 Canadian soldiers who were treated at the Canadian Hospital in the town and those who never made it home. Photo submitted

“It’s about the soldiers, the nurses and the volunteers and an important part of the town’s history.”

Between 1916 and 1919 around 20,000 Canadians passed through the town.

They were wounded and sick soldiers and men who had served their time and were waiting embarkation back to Canada.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There were also hundreds of Canadian doctors, nurses and other medical staff.

Author David Roberts has released a new book on the history of town and its relationship with the Canadian soldiers. Photo submitted

The vast majority, Alan says, made it safely back to Canada but some Buxton became their final resting place.

Alan said: “This is evident in the large number of Canadian war graves in the cemetery.”

He said that many of the soldiers chose to fight with the French as they felt more affiliation being French speaking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The book looks at why Buxton was picked as the Canadian hospital, and how men had to get to Liverpool to board the boat which would take them home.

Dad Alan Roberts published the local history book. Photo submitted

“But it’s also tells the story of the relationships between the town’s people and those at the hospital.”

Alan says he is so proud of his son, who is 62, and say the pair always have some jaunt or trip planned.

He said: “We both love local history and he will often ring me up and say we need to go and research something when he’s over.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A lot of people know Buxton cared for Canadians but this is a great way to learn a bit more about it and read about the people who became part of the town’s history.”

Maple Leaves in Buxton is now available from Scrivenger’s, High Peak Book Store and Cafe and the visitor’s centre in the Pump Room.