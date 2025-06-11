New book shares history of WW1 Canadian soldier in Buxton
Maple Leaves in Buxton is by David Roberts, who grew up in Buxton but now lives in Milan.
His dad, Alan Roberts, published the book and told the Buxton Advertiser all about it.
He said: “This is a book which tells the story of those who came to Buxton, wounded, ill and injured.
“It’s about the soldiers, the nurses and the volunteers and an important part of the town’s history.”
Between 1916 and 1919 around 20,000 Canadians passed through the town.
They were wounded and sick soldiers and men who had served their time and were waiting embarkation back to Canada.
There were also hundreds of Canadian doctors, nurses and other medical staff.
The vast majority, Alan says, made it safely back to Canada but some Buxton became their final resting place.
Alan said: “This is evident in the large number of Canadian war graves in the cemetery.”
He said that many of the soldiers chose to fight with the French as they felt more affiliation being French speaking.
“The book looks at why Buxton was picked as the Canadian hospital, and how men had to get to Liverpool to board the boat which would take them home.
“But it’s also tells the story of the relationships between the town’s people and those at the hospital.”
Alan says he is so proud of his son, who is 62, and say the pair always have some jaunt or trip planned.
He said: “We both love local history and he will often ring me up and say we need to go and research something when he’s over.
“A lot of people know Buxton cared for Canadians but this is a great way to learn a bit more about it and read about the people who became part of the town’s history.”
Maple Leaves in Buxton is now available from Scrivenger’s, High Peak Book Store and Cafe and the visitor’s centre in the Pump Room.
