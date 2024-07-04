New 20m phone mast planned for Harpur Hill as site 'lack coverage' says applicant
An application for a 25m lattice mast was submitted on behalf of applicant Icon Tower Infrastructure Limited earlier in the year which was subsequently withdrawn to ensure that additional information that was requested.
Now the application has been resubmitted to High Peak Borough Council for a smaller 20m lattice mast which if approved would include six antennas mounted directly to the mast and seven cabinets.
Another difference is the antenna will be closer to the base of the mast rather than the head frame.
Neil Gates, for and on behalf of: Icon Tower Infrastructure Limited, said: “To address the local planning authority’s concerns, Icon Tower has managed to amend the design to further reduce its prominence.”
It is noted in the application the Ofcom database was not used as the proposal is for an upgrade to an existing nearby cell network, which is proposed to be co-located pending positive determination.
In a statement issued with the planning application it notes ‘mobile telecoms networks are now ubiquitous throughout the UK’.
“It is an expectation that an individual can connect and use their mobile phone whenever and wherever they so require.
“With the advent of new technology, further advances are proposed, and central government has seen the telecoms industry, and 5G, to be at the forefront of economic development.”
It continues that the expectations are that future telecom’s technology will support government policy regarding digital inclusion; improvements in health and social care; assisting in local economic growth; advancing the development of Smart Cities and supporting innovative uses throughout the transport sector for both personal and public travel.
Neil said: “The existing location, particularly the residential dwellings to the south west of the proposed mast in Harpur Hill lack coverage from the main UK operators at present and has been identified as a not-spot.
“Although the existing mast 90m away is operational, it is not high enough to provide Vodafone customers with adequate coverage in Harpur Hill.”
The plans are out for consultation until Wednesday July, 24 and High Peak residents can have their say on the council’s website at http://planning.highpeak.gov.uk searching for application DET/2024/0023
