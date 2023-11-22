Nature New Mills to blossom thanks to Sustain Giving grant

A generous grant from New Mills based company Sustain Video will allow new community group Nature New Mills to radically step up its activities in the town.

The group is committed to support the community in helping nature recover, by protecting habitats and endangered species, and increasing the variety and abundance of wildlife.

The group started life after the 2020 New Mills Community Conversation, and was nurtured as an offshoot of Transition New Mills in its early stages.

Nature New Mills committee member Julian Ashworth said: “The group needs to have great ambitions in order to help tackle the nature and climate emergencies. Becoming an independent group will help us mobilise enthusiasm and actions for nature amongst the community, and we will work with other existing groups such as Derbyshire Wildlife Trust and Natural History Society. We will be able to have a higher profile, and manage our finances and projects more easily. We’re very grateful to Transition New Mills for giving us the invaluable support to get this far.”

Nature New Mills celebrate the Sustain Giving grant

The Sustain Giving grant will be used to help establish the group, setting up essential elements such as insurance, a website, and holding regular community events. Treasurer Hazel Body explained “It is relatively easy to get grants for specific projects, but Sustain Video has been great in supporting our immediate needs which many grant schemes just don’t cover.”

Sam Roberts, Co-Director of Sustain Video said “We are delighted to be supporting and empowering the local community to make the town a more pleasant place for people and wildlife, and having a lot of fun in the process. I and my family are really looking forward to seeing nature recover here over the next few years.”