National Lottery Heritage Fund grants £557,955 to help ethnically and culturally diverse communities access the Peak District
and live on Freeview channel 276
The funding will go towards the "Championing National Parks for Everyone" project to improve accessibility to three national parks—Peak District, North York Moors, and Yorkshire Dales—among ethnically and culturally diverse communities.
Peak District Mosaic aims to train community champions, enabling them to support individuals in exploring the parks independently and considering employment opportunities in the environmental sector. As part of the funding, the Peak District National Park Foundation has contributed £11,341 in match-funding to the project.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The project includes outreach events, monthly activity programs in each national park, community champion training, champion-led events, and additional training in outdoor skills.
Yvonne Witter, chair of Peak District Mosaic, said: "The National Lottery Heritage Fund means that, working together, we can develop a program and support diverse communities to learn about the landscapes and access them for recreational activities and enjoyment.
"National Parks are outstandingly beautiful places. Being able to visit, enjoy and care for them is hugely beneficial for physical health and mental well-being.”
Heather McNiff, head of outdoor learning and engagement at the North York Moors National Park Authority, stressed the importance of green spaces for physical and mental well-being. She stated, "The National Parks for Everyone project will allow us to expand this network and offer new events, a monthly activity program, and a series of short films."
The initiative, driven by the collaborative efforts of Peak District Mosaic and national park authorities, seeks to create a lasting impact of inclusivity, education, and engagement.