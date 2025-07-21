National Lottery Heritage Fund awards grant for vital investigative work at Buxton Opera House ahead of restoration

High Peak Borough Council has been awarded a grant of £174,020 from The National Lottery Heritage Fund to undertake vital investigative work into the condition of the historic Buxton Opera House.

This significant funding, made possible by National Lottery players, is a crucial first step in preparing the ground for a major capital project that will make the Grade II* listed theatre fully fit for purpose in the 21st Century. High Peak Borough Council are providing partnership funding bringing the total raised to £190,000.

Buxton Opera House, the 'Theatre in the Hills', is the engine of a bold and thriving, rural artistic community where talent is ignited and where internationally renowned theatre experiences create opportunities for all. Thanks to this grant from the Heritage Fund, it will be able to take the first steps in securing its future as a venue that honours its rich cultural and local history while evolving to serve modern audiences.

The grant will support conservation statements, structural and building condition surveys, and analysis of findings for greater long-term sustainability opportunities. These investigative studies will provide an in-depth understanding designed to inform, de-risk and streamline the design processes that will be required to prepare the major capital project.

High Peak Borough Council and High Peak Theatre Trust would like to thank Dr David Wilmore of TheatreSearch for his Matcham Theatre expertise and his key role in securing this primary grant.

Welcoming the grant award, Leader of High Peak Borough Council, Councillor Anthony McKeown, said: "Buxton Opera House is one of the jewels of the High Peak, the impact of which is felt both within the High Peak and nationally. As a Council we are delighted that this famous building owned by the Council and ably managed on our behalf by the High Peak Theatre Trust has attracted this national funding support, so that we make sure the building is fit and proper for generations to come.

"The grant is enabling us to appoint a project officer on a 12-month contract to support David, and Paul Kerryson as the Trust's CEO, to carry out the work identified, along with developing the partnership which we hope will lead to developing the needed plans to enable both restoration and appropriate modernisation of this very special place.”

Paul Kerryson, High Peak Theatre Trust CEO, said: "We are grateful for this grant from The National Lottery Heritage Fund and the continued support from High Peak Borough Council. This award will be the first step towards what we anticipate will be a major restoration of the iconic and internationally admired Buxton Opera House. This essential restoration will include improvements to access, audience and technical facilities which will secure the continuing success of the Opera House for future generations of theatre goers and theatre makers.”