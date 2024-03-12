Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Three businesses from the county were reserve class winners at the British Pie Awards held in Melton Mowbray.

The Derbyshire Pie and Co, which moved to Hartington Business Park in Staveley following a £250,000 investment last year, scooped reserve winner and gold for its Manchester meat and potato pie in the hot eating savoury pie category. The Manchester meat and potato pie also won silver in the meat and potato pie category. The company’s beef and ale pie won a bronze medal.

Peppers Cottage Bakery was announced as reserve winner in the dessert category for its Bramley apple pie which also picked up a bronze award. The Matlock based business won a silver award for its mushroom, red wine and thyme pie and bronze awards for steak and potato pie, steak and stilton pie, steak and mushy pea pie, steak pie, red cherry pie and steak and kidney pie. Reacting to the bakery’s success, Frieda Maisey Gupffert posted on its Facebook page: “Well done! Your pies are just the best!”

Peppers Bakery at Matlock scooped the reserve winner certificate in the best dessert pie category.

Gentleman Jim’s at the Derwentwater Arms, Calver was reserve winner in the fish pie class for its hot smoked salmon, cheddar and chive pie which also won a silver award. The Derwentwater Arms posted: “We are so proud of our win.”

Owen Taylor & Sons Ltd of Leabrooks, near Alfreton won two silver awards for its steak and stilton pie and chicken, leek and stilton pie and a bronze for its duck and apricot pie.

Croots Farm Shop at Duffield was awarded silver for both its steak, mushroom and black peppercorns pie and its chicken, leek and bacon pie.

J.W. Mettick & Sons Ltd of Glossop won silver for its chicken, ham and broccoli pie and bronze for its chicken, chorizo and sundried tomato pork pie. The business posted: “Our award-winning chicken, ham and broccoli made by our recently qualified apprentice Joel...well worth a try!”

Stanedge Grange Butchery Ltd at Buxton scooped silver for both its pork pie and its fidget pie and a bronze award for its steak pie.

The Creative Kitchen Company at Ripley was awarded bronze for both its coronation chickpea pie and chicken and pancetta pie.