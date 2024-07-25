Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A campaign group which has been working hard for more than a decade to bring step-free access to Chinley station has been given an award in recognition of their hard work.

Chinley and Buxworth Transport Group attended Railfuture’s AGM & Conference in Edinburgh on Saturday July, 13.

Paul Tattam from the group said: “Our group has received the Adrian Shooter Gold Award for Best Website ‘in recognition for our contribution to rail campaigning’.”

The award was presented by Paul McLennan, Member of the Scottish Parliament.

Chinley and Buxworth Transport group have received an award for their continuous campaigning which has led to step free access being agreed at the station. Photo Jason Chadwick

Chinley Station platforms are in the middle of the tracks and accessed by a footbridge with steps at either side.

For years campaigners have been calling for improvements to the station saying it is not suitable for wheelchair users, the elderly, those with pushchairs or large luggage.

Now the Department for Transport’s latest round of Access for All funding has been announced with Chinley Station making the list for the first time.

Network Rail said a new 16-person lift will be installed next to the existing access point by the footbridge and cost £2.2m which will come from government funding.

The award given to Chinley and Buxworth Transport. Photo submitted

Speaking about the hard work over the years and to have finally achieved the funding for step free access Paul said: “We must say a special word of thanks to the Chinley, Buxworth and Brownside Parish Council and the High Peak and Hope Valley Community Rail Partnership for their financial support of the new website, and also heartfelt thanks to Gareth Simpson of High Peak Website Design for all his work developing the new website.”

Congratulating the campaign group on their award, Angela Benham councillor for Blackbrook Ward, added: “Many congratulations to the Chinley and Buxworth Transport Group, and all associated with the hard work involved, for receiving the Adrian Shooter Gold Award for Best Website "in recognition for our contribution to rail campaigning."