The theme for this year’s celebration of vocational study pathways is ‘skills for life’ and talking to Fairfield resident Tiegan Dixon, 22, it is clear that she is well equipped for whatever opportunities and obstacles may lie ahead.

Tiegan is approaching the final exams of an 18-month Level 3 nursing qualification at Bupa Dental High Lane – run in partnership with an online training provider – after which she will move into a guaranteed job at the same practice.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The former St Thomas More Academy student said: “I never knew what I wanted to do after finishing school, unlike my friends who had their futures planned out.

Trainee dental nurse Tiegan Dixon is fundraising for her overseas volunteer mission with the charity Dentaid.

“I went into the Sixth Form at Buxton Community School and left after a year. It didn’t suit me, maybe because I never had an end goal in mind. I had jobs in pubs after that but it never felt like anything was working out.”

It was Tiegan’s mum, Lesley, who spotted a Bupa listing while they were scrolling job adverts online, telling her daughter how proud it would make her to land such a role.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tiegan said: “I didn’t know what it entailed at the time, but I did a bit of research, applied and got an interview. I’ve been learning on the job ever since and I absolutely love it.

“I mean it when I say I haven’t ever looked back. I can safely say it’s everything I want to do. I’ve really found my passion in dentistry.”

Tiegan is planning to progress on to a dental radiography course once her apprenticeship is complete. (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

That enthusiasm has carried Tiegan through moments of doubt, and the daily trials of an intensive training programme of tutorials, workshops, homework and mentoring.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She said: “I’ve loved my coursework. I’ve learnt about the heart, lungs, dental anatomy and much more. The practical learning, when I’m supporting dentists and orthodontists with treating patients, helps with the written exams. I’ve got one more submission to go, so I’m hoping to pass next month.

“I think the most challenging thing has been impostor syndrome. It’s something people don’t talk about as much as they should, even though everyone will probably experience at some point. It’s important not to let it get the best of you.

“I’ve been a victim of questioning if I should be working alongside such amazing, smart people – whether I’m good enough and deserve to be here. But I feel like I’ve found my path in life, and it’s a real privilege to come to work and not feel like work.”

Tiegan is keen to share her passion for dentistry with the next influx of apprentice nurses. (Photo by OZAN KOSE/AFP via Getty Images)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tiegan credits her colleagues as the best part of the job, from senior dentists to the former nurses on the reception desk who are always ready to share their wisdom.

It seems they hold her in equally high regard, as staff nominations helped Tiegan to land the Trainee of the Year title at Bupa’s annual Everyday Hero awards last month, ahead of contenders from more than 480 dental surgeries nationwide.

Andrea Parkinson, practice coordinator at High Lane said: “Tiegan is a shining star, and we’re so proud that she’s recently been recognised for her excellence – she’s so deserving of the award, and it’s a great example to others of what’s possible by starting an apprenticeship.

“We hope her story inspires others to try something new and join the world of dentistry. Who knows where it could take could you.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

With her career choices vindicated, Tiegan is now looking up the professional ladder with renewed confidence and planning for her next steps, starting with a dental radiography course.

She said: “Eventually I would like to go on and be a hygienist, which would mean going to university, so it’s good to have an award like this that will make me stand out from other applicants.

“One of my colleagues has inspired me to follow in her footsteps – her passion for dental therapy has rubbed off on me, so that’s my long-term goal.”

Tiegan is also doing her bit to encourage her peers and the next intake of apprentices, as she has been documenting her progress via her Instagram account @dentalnursingstudies, sharing tips and insights as she goes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She said: “I’m surprised how well it has been received – I’ve got nearly 1,000 followers, and they’re really engaged.”

Beyond her final assessments, Tiegan is gearing up for a very different kind of challenge. In October, she will be travelling to Morocco as part of a volunteer team with Bupa’s charity partner Dentaid, which delivers oral hygiene education, resources and free emergency care to deprived communities around the world.

She said: “I’m beyond excited to travel abroad for a life-changing experience to help others in pain and further my career in the process. It feels like a dream come true – and I’m grateful to Bupa for helping open even more doors.

“Dentaid takes disused equipment from the UK to set up makeshift dental practices where they are really needed. The nurses will go in an help put fluoride on children’s teeth, show them how to brush and give them advice, as well as supporting dental procedures.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

She added: “I’ve never done anything like this before so I’m a bit nervous too, but I’m sure it will be fine. I hope to see a different way of life and different dental conditions, and hopefully pick things up which I can implement when I come back home.”

To secure her place on the trip, Tiegan has to raise £1,500 and has launched a crowdfunding appeal alongside fundraising activities at her practice.

Anyone who would like to show their support can donate via https://bit.ly/40IuSIR.

To learn more about Bupa apprenticeships, go to jobs.bupadentalcare.co.uk/apprentices.

Advertisement

Advertisement