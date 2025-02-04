A pair of hiking boots which were left in Hayfield on New Year’s Eve have gone to have a new life helping a homeless person in need.

Annette Gibson found a pair of hiking boots on Wood Lane and took them home to keep them dry in case the owner came forward.

She put up signs and shared the boots on social media but almost a month later the owner never came forward so she cleaned them up and donated them to a homeless charity.

She said: “I put a notice on the lamp post in case the owner returned to where they had parked.

Mystery boots left in Hayfield gone to a homeless charity. Photo submitted

“The notice survived the snow but gave up to Storm Eowyn last weekend.

“Nobody returned to collect the boots so I did a clean and polish this week and passed them to the Wellspring Homeless Charity in Stockport.”

She said they were given to ‘one terribly needy chap’, tried them on and they were a perfect fit.

Annette said: “He was so grateful to have such waterproof footwear.

“You never know just how much you change someone's daily life.

“If anyone has had any new outdoor kit for Christmas why not help change another person's life and donate your old to the Wellspring via drop off in Wood Lane.”

The Wellspring supports the people of Stockport that are homeless or at risk of losing their home.

The charity responds to a combination of issues surrounding housing, physical and mental health, domestic violence, substance misuse, debt, unemployment, illiteracy, and social exclusion.

A spokesperson for the charity, who are grateful for the donation of the boots, added: “Over the last three decades The Wellspring has developed a great understanding of how much people want to help our users.

“We are committed to making that happen in the very best way we can.

“This means recognising the different options that you have to be a part of the work that we do.

“You can donate financially, practically, or perhaps even give some of your time as a volunteer.”

For more information or to help The Wellsprings visit www.thewellspring.co.uk