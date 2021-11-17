Musician setting up drum making workshop in Whaley Bridge

Originally hailing from Ireland, Conor Nellis has been playing the Bodhran drum since he was six or seven and now will be sharing his secrets at his first drum making workshop in the Transhipment Warehouse at the end of the month.

The 35-year-old said: “There’s something wonderful about the drums. You can take it anywhere and it can play any style of music and its a really good way to start talking to people and make friends.”

Conor, who is also the founder of Goyt Craft Instruments makes drums now as well as just playing them.

He said: “Most of my work is custom pieces from people who already play. They are looking for a special piece or loved ones get in touch wanting a personalised one for an anniversary or birthday.

"I will be making Bodhran drums at the workshop and I’m really excited to do it as it will be my first one.

"These will be pieces that will outlive me and become family heirlooms so it will b nice to meet the people the will be going to.”Conor’s drumming has taking him across Ireland and even to the USA where he has performed.

"To me it’s the most normal thing in the world to take my drum with me, it doesn’t have a genre it can be anything you want it to be and it’s better than travelling with a guitar as it fits in the overhead locker on a plane!”

Since moving to Chapel-en-le-Frith Conor says he has found a great artistic community and one he is proud to be part of and wants to share that with those attending his workshops on November 27.

The first one has proved so popular he has already put on extra dates for February and May 2022.

"I wasn’t expecting this to be honest I was just testing the water but I’m thrilled people want to be part of this. It’s something a bit different and a first for the High Peak I think.

"It’s going to be a challenge as I’ve never done so many drums, or at least helped make so many drums in short time, but it will be fun.”

For more information about upcoming workshop dates or to book on to a future course visit www.goytcraft.com

