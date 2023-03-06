Charles Kitchen performed with the Fairfield Brass band in Decemebr 1945 aged just eight-years-old.

Since then he has competed at competitions, performed all over the country and since 1978 has been the musical director of the group, now he is stepping down.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 85-year-old said: “It’s time for fresh eyes and fresh take on how to lead the group.

Charles Kitchen is hanging up his baton as conductor of Fairfield Band. Pic Jason Chadwick

"I’m getting on in my years now. I’m never going to give up on the band but I think the time is right for me to get back to playing while I’m still able.”Performing with the band is a family tradition and Charles followed both his grandfather and father in to the band and his children have followed him.

He said: “I joined when I was eight, it was just after the war had ended and we went and played carols at the hotels in town like The Savoy and The Hydro.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In 1958, before he became musical director Charles, from Buxton, recalls making it to the national finals in London and played against brass bands from all over the country and the group came second.

He said: “Since take over as musical director we have made it to the nationals five times now which is quite an achievement.

Charles Kitchen is hanging up his baton as conductor of Fairfield Band. Pic Jason Chadwick

“There have been many stand out moments over the years, I remember we were playing at an open air concert and just as we started our next song of Oh What A Beautiful Morning the heavens opened and the thunder rolled in!

Advertisement

Advertisement

"There was the time when we performed at flash and the drummer put his drum on the roof of the car but didn’t secure it and it rolled right back into the village when he drove off.

"There have been good years with the band when we have strong numbers and enter contests and there have been lower years where people have moved away and we struggled for a while.”He added: "This is not the end of my journey I just want to get back to playing the cornet again which is something I have not done as much while I have been conducting.”