Music producer from Buxton invited to Downing Street to discuss the impact AI on the music industry

A music producer from Buxton was invited to Downing Street to discuss the impact AI is having on the music industry.

Matt Taylor stood outside 10 Downing Street ready to go and talk to the Prime Minister's Advisors about the issues with artificial intelligence in the music industry. Photo submitted

Matt Taylor, an executive director for the Music Producer’s Guild, was asked along with other top voices in the industry to speak to the Prime Minister's advisors at Downing Street.

Matt, who has openly spoken about his experience growing up in care before, said: “It was a very unreal experience.

“I was a young offender and stats show that 56 per cent of care leavers end up in prison and here I am advising the government on how to handle problem topics.

“I don’t have imposter syndrome because I’ve worked very very hard to get the knowledge and experience I have now but I did have that surreal feeling that if my younger self saw me he may not believe what was happening.”Matt was invited to talk about AI or Artificial intelligence in music.

He said: “There are so many bots going round at the minute creating ‘music’ an example would be where you can hear Johnny Cash singing Barbie Girl.

“Neither the estate of Johnny Cash or the creators of Barbie Girl are getting any money from this.

“AI is trawling social media and if it spots something which is getting a lot of streams it is recreating something very similar and passing it off as it’s work so the original artist is then missing out.

“If this carries on it is going to stop new music coming through because how can you ever win against a machine and creativity will be lost.

“So we were speaking to the government about this and ways we can combat the situation.”Matt who was elected as a borough councillor for Fairfield earlier in the year says he is working with High Peak Borough Council on creative projects and showing young people how you do not have to leave Buxton to achieve your dreams.