New Mills Band has been going for more than 200 years and the current music director has entered his tenth year at the helm of the band.

Adam Hutchins is one of the longer serving musical directors in the group’s 200 years, and this year marks his tenth anniversary with the group. He said: “I grew up here in New Mills playing instruments, so to now be MD of one of the oldest bands in the country is quite an honour.”

Since the band was formed in 1812, there have 24 musical directors, including Adam, and only three have served longer than he has. Adam left the High Peak to study in Salford and returned later and joined the band.

He also teaches music as his day job. “I love making music and helping others do the same,” he added. He says schools have pushed more academic subjects in order to hit targets but there is still a love of music.

Adam Hutchins is musical director of New Mills Band. Photo Jason Chadwick

“Music is a release,” he said, “it brings people together. There are so many elements we can welcome people into music so if you aren’t good on one instrument it doesn’t mean you have failed it means just try a different one.”

It is the same inclusive attitude which has seen New Mills Band grow and flourish over the years. There are around 20 players in the main band section and a similar number in the learners section.

Adam said: “We have people who have never played before and people who used to play and have come back to music later in life, everyone is welcome.”

In his ten year history with the band Adam says the highlights for him have been performing at Chatsworth House, which he said was ‘very special’ but also the remembrance services, carnivals and Christmas light switch ons are just as important. “We are a very local band and very much part of the community, so for us to play in front of our friends and family in the area we live in, there is something truly special about that.”

New Mills Band meets every Thursday at St George’s Parish Church, with learners practising 6.30-7.30pm and the advanced section is from 7.30pm to 9.30pm.