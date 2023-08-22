The traditional Longnor Races, which have been going for more than 140 years, will once again be bringing the community together with an afternoon of fun.

The popular annual race day will return to Waterhouse Farm on Thursday September, 7 where there will be a gymkhana, harness racing, and the runner’s chase.

Race secretary Stephen Mellor said: “Longnor Races is special and one very much steeped in tradition. And it is a great pleasure to put on the event just like our ancestors did.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Longnor Races dates back to the 1880s when the farmers used to race their horses to see who could get to the milk train the quickest.

Jason Podmore, who was a harness racer will now be leading the trotters. Pic Jason Chadwick

This was deemed too dangerous so Mr Shirley, a farmer, offered his field for the racing to continue and it has been held there ever since.

Stephen said: “The races are a rare bird - there isn’t an event which has harness racing and motorcycles and on foot racing all taking place on the same day.

“It’s the highlight of the social calendar and a chance for farmers to come together and have a day of fun before the hard work of harvest begins.

Advertisement

“When I was growing up the school used to shut and the whole village turned out to watch the races. Now the school children come after class but the sense of community has never waivered.”

Longnor Races, bike racing. Pic Jason Chadwick

Advertisement

There will be a disco in the beer tent after the races have finished, food will be served for longer until 8.30pm and the bar will be open until 9.30pm.

Steven said: “We know many people come down after work and as we have sadly lost many of the village pubs in recent years we still want to give people a great day out.”

Gates open at 11am with the pony racing starting at 12pm and the gymkhana is open to both adults and children with Liz Andrews providing horses for those who want to race.

The harness racing is being organised by Jason Podmore, a former competitor in the sport and will start just before 2pm followed by the motorbikes and junior and adults chase..