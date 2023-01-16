News you can trust since 1852
MP launches competition to find High Peak’s best pub

MP Robert Largan has launched a competition to find High Peak’s best pub.

By Julia Rodgerson
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 16th Jan 2023, 2:08pm

The competition will run through the Spring and patrons will be able to vote online at the following address: robertlargan.co.uk/highpeakbestpubcompetition.

At the end of the competition, the pub with the most votes will be crowned the best pub in the High Peak. There will also be prizes for the best pubs in different postcodes too.

High Peak MP, Mr Largan said: “Pubs up and down the country play a vital role not only in the economy but in our local areas, supporting a sense of community and pride of place.

“I am keenly aware that January can be a tough month for pubs, so I wanted to do something to try and support our fantastic local pubs.

“That’s why I’m launching High Peak’s Best Pub Competition. Please take the time to nominate your favourite local pub online at www.robertlargan.co.uk/highpeakbestpubcompetition.”

