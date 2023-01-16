The competition will run through the Spring and patrons will be able to vote online at the following address: robertlargan.co.uk/highpeakbestpubcompetition.

At the end of the competition, the pub with the most votes will be crowned the best pub in the High Peak. There will also be prizes for the best pubs in different postcodes too.

High Peak MP, Mr Largan said: “Pubs up and down the country play a vital role not only in the economy but in our local areas, supporting a sense of community and pride of place.

MP Robert Largan has launched a competition to find High Peak’s best pub.

“I am keenly aware that January can be a tough month for pubs, so I wanted to do something to try and support our fantastic local pubs.