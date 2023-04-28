The appeal encourages everyone to wear a Forget Me Not badge or raise vital funds for the charity, to not only help provide life-changing support for people living with dementia but to send a message that they have not been forgotten.

There will be collections in store during Dementia Action Week (15-21 May) and staff will be selling Forget Me Not badges then on Friday 19th and Saturday 20th May, as well as holding a seventies and eighties fancy dress store takeover.

Robert Harrison, Community Champion at Morrisons in Buxton, said: “Earlier in the year my friend Keith Horncastle sadly passed away he left a great legacy in the town working hard on campaigns and fundraising to help the lives of those living with dementia.

Keith Horncastle, Robert Harrison and Leigh Griffiths during dementia action week 2021

"This will be the first piece of work I have done for the Alzheimer's society in a long time without the help and support of Keith, but I hope I can continue the great work he started.”

“One in three people will develop dementia in their lifetime so it’s something that touches the lives of many of our colleagues and customers. “Alzheimer’s Society provides vital help for people living with dementia in our community, so we hope to help raise lots of money and awareness,” Robert added.

