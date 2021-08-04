Morrisons help make going back to school easier with new stationery packs

Pre-packed bags will be available to purchase each day and will contain popular items needed to get children ready for returning to school such as pens, pencils, rubbers, rulers and maths sets.

Customers can pick up a pack on their way into the store, pay for the items at the till and then place the bag in a dedicated donation station.

The packs will cost up to £5 and will vary on price depending on the products inside each pack.

The Back to School Pick Up Packs are available at Morrisons

Back to School Pick Up Packs is the latest scheme introduced by Morrisons to help make it easier for its customers to help those in their local community and follows the success of Pick Up Packs for food which has seen more than £1 million donated to local food banks this year.

Rebecca Singleton, customer and community director at Morrisons, said: “Going back to school can be both a nervous and exciting time for families. We hope these packs go some way to helping local children and their families who may struggle with the costs of going back to school - and take one thing off the to do list.”