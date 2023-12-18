More than 70 people received a free Christmas meal in a bid to bring people together and enjoy the festive atmosphere.

Some of the 72 residents who enjoyed a free Christmas meal in Dove Holes Community centre. Photo submitted

Elderly members of the Dove Holes community came together for a free Christmas meal which was sponsored by Waitrose.

Margaret Parker, who attended the meal, said: “I lost my husband five years ago and my life is so different now.

“We used to lead line dancing classes across the High Peak but all that has stopped.

“I can go days without talking to people and it is lonely at times.

“We are the elderly generation, a generation who spent two years isolating during covid, and so for some this is the first Christmas we have been able to feel normal and come out and enjoy these festivities.

“The Christmas meal is a lovely way to get together and see people who you haven’t seen for a while.”

The meal, which included a turkey dinner and Christmas pudding, was followed by songs from Dove Holes school and a raffle.

Margaret said: “The people in the kitchen, the people of the community who came together the volunteers who work all year round to provide a hub and a place for people to meet, thank you all.”

This was the second annual community Christmas meal which was organised at Dove Holes Village Hall.

Georgina Rumbellow who helped organise the event said: “In recent years a lot of people have lost loved ones and are now living alone. We wanted to bring people together and give them a chance to be part of the community again.

“Seeing the village hall full of people laughing and having a good time is exactly its purpose.

“Last year a local councillor sponsored the event but this year Waitrose got in contact and said they would provide £1,000.

“The meal and everything which went with it for the 72 people wasn’t that much money so we will also be giving some money to the youth group and the toddler group so they can have parties too.